Hyderabad Metro to Operate Till 1 AM on New Year Night 2026

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced extended services on the night of December 31 to help city residents enjoy New Year celebrations without worrying about transportation. In a special arrangement for New Year’s Eve, metro trains will operate beyond the usual last service timing of 11 PM, with the final train scheduled to depart at 1 AM on January 1.

This decision comes in view of the large number of people expected to attend late-night parties, cultural events, and public celebrations across the city. Popular entertainment hubs, pubs, malls, and event venues usually see heavy crowds on December 31, leading to traffic congestion and limited availability of public transport. The extended metro services aim to reduce pressure on road transport and provide a safe, convenient travel option for late-night commuters.

Metro officials have urged citizens to make use of the additional services and plan their journeys in advance. Passengers are advised to check station-wise last train timings to avoid last-minute confusion. Security arrangements will be strengthened at major stations, and additional staff will be deployed to manage crowd flow during late hours.

With this initiative, Hyderabad Metro Rail hopes to ensure that residents welcome the New Year in a stress-free manner, returning home safely after midnight celebrations.