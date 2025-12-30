Hyderabad New Year 2026 Celebrations: CP Sajjanar Orders Zero Tolerance on Drunk Driving

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Sajjanar has issued a stern warning to motorists ahead of New Year celebrations, stating that there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving across the city. With thousands of people expected to step out for parties and late-night gatherings, the Hyderabad police have intensified their preparations to ensure public safety on December 31 night and January 1.

In a message shared through the media on Tuesday, CP Sajjanar said that the number of drunk-and-drive check points has been significantly increased this year compared to last year. He made it clear that no one would be given any concessions if found driving under the influence of alcohol, irrespective of their status or background.

“We have strengthened our checks this year. Anyone who drives after consuming alcohol will face strict action. There will be no excuses or special treatment,” Sajjanar stated. He appealed to the public to cooperate with police personnel deployed across major roads, junctions, and party hotspots in the city.

Apart from road safety, the Commissioner also cautioned citizens against falling prey to digital fraud during the festive season, as online scams tend to rise during holidays. He advised people to remain alert while making online transactions or responding to unknown calls and messages.

Extending New Year greetings to Hyderabad residents, CP Sajjanar urged everyone to celebrate responsibly, avoid drunk driving, and help the police in maintaining a safe and peaceful environment across the city.