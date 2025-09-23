Navratri 2025 Day 3, Maa Chandraghanta Puja: Significance and Rituals for Navratri 2025

For the Hindus, Navratri is a very holy and celebrated festival in India. Devotees worship Goddess Durga in different forms during the nine fortunate days, celebrating with devotion and festive mood. This year, Navratri 2025 started on September 22 and will last until October 2, 2025. The third day of Navratri, Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month Ashwina, will be celebrated tomorrow, that is, September 24, 2025.

Significance of Navratri Day 3

The third day of Shardiya Navratri is devoted to Goddess Chandraghanta, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati post-marriage with Lord Shiva. She represents bravery, discipline, and fairness. The goddess has a shining golden body, riding a lion, having three eyes and ten hands. Her ten hands carry a lotus, trident, sword, bow and arrow, gada, kamandal, and Japa mala, indicating protection, courage, and spiritual power.

Goddess Chandraghanta adorns a crescent moon in the form of a bell on her forehead, which is said to purify negativity and clean the aura around. She is the ruler of Manipura Chakra and is in charge of Lord Surya. Her devotees worship her to be fearless and secure. Maa Chandraghanta is referred to as a soft and loving form of Durga, bestowing happiness, prosperity, health, and success upon her devotees.

Colour of the Day

Maa Chandraghanta's color is royal blue, which is an auspicious color for the devotees to wear during puja.

Rituals and Puja Rituals

Wake up early morning and bathe ritually.

Light a desi ghee diya, offer garlands, sweets, tilak, and kumkum to the goddess.

Chant Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptashati for blessings.

Offer milk and sattvik preparations as prasad to the goddess.

In the evening, worship with devotion by doing Durga Aarti.

End the day by breaking the fast with sattvik food.

Maa Chandraghanta Mantra

पिण्डजप्रवरारुढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता। प्रसादं तनुते मह्यां चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता।

Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta, Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta.

Chanting this mantra with devotion is said to release divine blessings, peace, and protection upon devotees.

Conclusion

On 24th September 2025, devotees all over India will be praying to Maa Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Goddess Durga, for courage, prosperity, and spiritual development. Adhering to her rituals with honesty removes fears and brings positivity into one's life in Navratri 2025.

Also read: September 24 School Holiday or not?