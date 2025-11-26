Narayana Murthy Faces Backlash for Endorsing 12-Hour Workdays in India

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is facing intense criticism from thousands of tech professionals after advocating extremely long working hours for Indian employees. Murthy recently suggested that Indians should work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — a remark that quickly ignited heated debate online.

Murthy’s comparison of India with China added further confusion. While he implied China follows such long-hour practices, official Chinese labour laws say otherwise. China legally permits only 8 hours per day and 40 hours per week, along with at least one mandatory weekly rest day. Any overtime must be compensated at higher rates and cannot exceed 36 hours per month.

However, several Chinese companies are known to violate these rules by enforcing the notorious “996 culture” — working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Critics argue that Murthy’s views seem to echo this illegal work pattern rather than China’s actual regulations.

Experts warn that adopting such extreme work schedules in India could severely impact the physical and mental health of tech employees. Reports from China link long-term work stress to disturbed family life, reduced fertility, and declining sperm health — issues that many fear could surface in India if such practices become normalized.

Another concern widely raised on social media is employment opportunity. Many argue that if existing employees work 12-hour days, fewer new jobs will be created, limiting chances for the next generation.

Murthy’s remarks have drawn strong backlash, with many questioning why a respected industry leader would promote what they describe as a “dictatorial” work mindset. Social media platforms continue to witness sharp criticism and widespread disagreement with his stance.