Cyclone Senyar: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu To Get Heavy Rains

Cyclone Senyar, which formed over the Strait of Malacca, is now moving west-northwest and is expected to bring significant weather changes across southern India. Meteorological agencies confirm that the system will continue to strengthen as it travels toward the Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread rainfall over the next two to three days.

Tamil Nadu is expected to be the most affected, especially coastal and delta districts. Regions such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai have been placed on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential flooding. Local administrations are preparing for water-logging and travel disruptions, and residents are advised to stay indoors during intense spells.

Kerala is also bracing for the impact of the cyclone’s outer bands. Coastal areas are likely to see heavy showers accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 to 55 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been strongly warned against venturing into the sea until conditions improve.

In Andhra Pradesh, particularly along the southern coastline, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected as the system moves westward. Coastal areas may experience rough sea conditions along with occasional thunderstorms.

Authorities in all three states are closely monitoring the storm’s trajectory and will issue district-wise alerts as required. The next 48 hours are considered crucial, and people living in vulnerable areas are urged to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel.

Cyclone Senyar is expected to maintain its intensity through mid-week before gradually weakening as it moves inland.