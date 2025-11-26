Constitution Day 2025: Why India Celebrates on November 26? History and Importance

India marks Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, every year on November 26 to commemorate the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution in 1949. The day serves as a reminder of the nation’s democratic foundations and the values that guide its governance.

Historical Importance

After nearly three years of debates and detailed drafting, the Constituent Assembly finalised the Constitution on November 26, 1949. Although the document came into force on January 26, 1950, the adoption day stands as a significant moment in India’s journey as a sovereign democratic republic. In 2015, the government officially designated November 26 as Constitution Day to promote greater public awareness about the Constitution and its principles.

How the Day Is Observed

Across the country, schools, colleges and government institutions organise activities such as reading of the Preamble, constitutional quizzes and discussions on key rights and duties. This year’s theme, “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman,” highlights the pride and responsibility associated with safeguarding democratic values. Many educational institutions hold special sessions on the contributions of Dr B. R. Ambedkar and other leaders who shaped the Constitution.

Why It Matters Today

Constitution Day serves as an important reminder of the rights granted to every citizen and the responsibilities that come with them. It reinforces the importance of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity in everyday civic life. For students and younger generations, the day encourages a deeper understanding of the democratic framework that binds the country.

As India observes Constitution Day 2025, the focus remains on honouring the spirit of the Constitution and renewing the commitment to uphold its ideals.