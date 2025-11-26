Stranger Things Season 5 OTT: At What Time Does Netflix Release Episodes?

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 is finally set to arrive on Netflix, bringing the beginning of the end for one of the most popular sci-fi franchises ever. Netflix has confirmed that Season 5 Part 1 will release on November 27, 2025, and fans across India are gearing up for a global simultaneous premiere.

For Indian viewers, the new episodes will drop on November 27 at 12:30 PM IST. Netflix follows its usual worldwide release pattern based on US Pacific Time, which ensures Indian audiences get access at the same moment as viewers in other countries, making it easier to avoid spoilers.

Season 5 Part 1 continues from the explosive events of Season 4, where Hawkins was left shattered after the gates to the Upside Down were torn open. The new season will focus on the aftermath, rising threats and the final battle that prepares the groundwork for Season 5 Part 2, expected to release later.

With massive global hype and fan theories peaking, Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest launches of the year.