Mumbai Eid-e-Milad Holiday Shifted to September 8, 2025

In a new turn of events, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared that there will be no money market and banking business in Mumbai on Monday, September 8, 2025, rather than the previously planned date of Friday, September 5. This alteration is made as per the Maharashtra government's notice of change in the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad.

Reason Behind the Change

The state government has decided to move the holiday to September 8 to avoid a clash with celebrations on September 6, Anant Chaturdashi, which is the day when Ganesh idols are immersed. The government wants to avoid any logistical problems and have a smooth and peaceful celebration of both festivals.

Applicability of the Holiday

A point to be noted here is that this date change applies specifically to Mumbai and the surrounding districts only. Everywhere else in Maharashtra and in India, September 5 will remain a public holiday for Eid-e-Milad according to the gazetted holidays list notified.

Government Office Operations

The General Administration Department (GAD) made it clear that government offices across Mumbai and the suburbs would operate as usual on September 5, with the holiday now being celebrated on September 8. This step is likely to assist in keeping regular administrative operations intact while also enabling the celebration of Eid-e-Milad.

Global Celebrations

Eid Milad-un-Nabi festivities will start on the night of September 4 and end on the night of September 5, commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The celebrations are a significant aspect of the Islamic calendar, and the holiday shift in Mumbai is intended to make way for a more orderly celebration.

