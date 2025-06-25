Muharram 2025:July 6 or July 7 in India?

The Islamic Hijri or Lunar calendar has 12 lunar months, of which Muharram is the first month and the holiest month. Muharram in 2025 is likely to start on Friday, June 27, 2025, pending the sighting of the new moon. In its statement, the Islamic Relief Organization states that in this sacred month, rewards for good deeds are increased, while any evil is deemed more grievous.

The Importance of Muharram

Muharram is extremely important for all Muslims across the globe. It is a day to remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala and the day Prophet Musa (AS) and the Children of Israel were released from Pharaoh's forces. To Sunni Muslims, the day of Ashura, which occurs on the 10th of Muharram, is remembered when Moses parted the Red Sea and the Israelites were saved. Shia Muslims, however, remember Ashura as a mourning day when Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was killed.

Ashura Observance

Ashura is likely to be on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Muslims fast on the 9th of Muharram, before Ashura, and some could also fast on the 11th if they are unable to fast on the 9th. In most cities, particularly those with large Shia populations such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, special gatherings and mourning processions shall be held in the first ten days of Muharram, the climax being on Ashura.

Public Holidays and Bank Holidays

A public holiday across the country has been announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 7, 2025, for Ashura. Offices and schools, both private and government, will remain shut on this day. Further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued bank holidays in important cities within India, such as Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, among others.

Importance of Moon Sighting

It is important to mention that Muharram and Ashura are dependent upon the sighting of the moon. The official dates can be confirmed by the concerned authorities once the moon is sighted.

As Muslims globally get ready to celebrate Muharram and Ashura, it's a moment of contemplation, spiritual development, and communal solidarity. The meaning of these days also reminds us of the value of faith, strength, and empathy.

