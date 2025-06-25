YS Jagan Moves AP High Court, Files Quash Petition in Singayya Death Case

YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a quash petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the case pertaining to the death of Singayya.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini have also filed separate quash petitions.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the case on June 26 (Thursday).

Y.S. Jagan, his car driver Ramana Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini were booked in connection with Singayya’s death during the former Chief Minister’s tour of Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

When news of Singayya’s death first emerged, Guntur SP Satish Kumar stated that an unauthorized car had struck the 53-year-old man. The vehicle, a Tata Safari registered as AP 26 CE 0001, was seized. However, a few days later, the SP revised his statement and informed the media that a case had been registered against the YSRCP president based on new evidence.

A video purportedly showing Singayya coming under Y.S. Jagan’s car while the latter was greeting a massive crowd later surfaced.

After the police named Y.S. Jagan as Accused No. 2 (A2) in the case, the former Chief Minister questioned the TDP government’s failure to ensure adequate security protocol during a high-profile visit.

