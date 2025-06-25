AP PGECET 2025 Result Declared – Check Scores, Pass Percentage, and Next Steps

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the results of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025. The candidates who took the exam can now view their scores on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

The entrance tests were held from June 6 to 8, 2025, and 14,231 candidates had enrolled for the test. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the results were declared on June 25. Candidates can verify their scores by performing a few easy steps.

How to Check AP PGECET 2025 Results

To get their scores, candidates should:

Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

Click the 'Results' tab on the homepage

Enter the necessary login details

Click on 'View Result' to view scores

Download and store the result for future reference

AP PGECET 2025 Result Statistics

As per the results released, 11,244 candidates have passed the AP PGECET 2025 examination. The pass rate is an impressive 93.55%. Further segregating the figures, 5,491 male candidates and 5,753 female candidates have passed, with the female candidates having narrowly edged out the male candidates.

Importance of AP PGECET 2025 Results

The AP PGECET 2025 results will determine the postgraduate engineering course admissions of candidates to different institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Now, candidates who have passed the test can go ahead with the admission process, provided they satisfy the eligibility conditions and other requirements of the participating institutions.

Next Steps for Candidates

The shortlisted candidates who have passed the AP PGECET 2025 exam must monitor the admission procedure and counseling schedule, which will be declared by the APSCHE at the proper time. It is imperative for the candidates to remain well-connected with the official website and other concerned sources so that they do not miss out on key deadlines.

For further details on the AP PGECET 2025 result and admission procedure, candidates can visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.

