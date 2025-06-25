TNAU UG Admission 2025: Rank List to be Released, Check Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be publishing the TNAU Rank List 2025 for the admission process to different undergraduate programmes. This rank list will be published on the TNAU official website, tnau.ac.in. Those students who have successfully filled and submitted their application can download and view their rank list through the direct link published once the rank list is announced.

Importance of TNAU Rank List

The TNAU Rank List is an important document that decides the merit-based rank list of students for admission to undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied sciences. The rank list is generated according to the performance of students in their qualifying exams.

Steps to Check TNAU Rank List 2025

To check the TNAU Rank List 2025, students can follow these easy steps:

Visit the Official Website: Visit the official website of TNAU, tnau.ac.in .

. Click on Rank List Section: Click on the "Rank List" section on the homepage.

Enter Required Details: Enter all the mandatory details, including application number and other documents.

Submit and View Rank List: Click on the "Submit" button, and the rank list will be displayed on the screen.

Save for Future Reference: Download the rank list PDF for future use.

About Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions, established in 1906. It is accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is the first State Agriculture University (SAU) of India to be accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It provides several undergraduate courses through various government and private agricultural colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Key Highlights of TNAU

Established: 1906

Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Accreditation: NAAC

Approvals: UGC

Gender: Co-ed

By doing so and remaining current, students are able to access the TNAU Rank List 2025 and go ahead with the process of admitting themselves into undergraduate programs.

Also read: June 25 Schools, colleges holiday declared in Karnataka!