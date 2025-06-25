June 25 Schools, colleges holiday declared in Karnataka!

As a response to the heavy rain in Karnataka state's Malnad region, a holiday has been announced for schools and anganwadi centres in various districts on June 25, today. The reason behind the announcement is to keep students and employees safe due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

Hassan District

Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari has declared a holiday for primary schools, high schools, and anganwadi centres in Alur, Arakalgud, and Sakleshpur taluks on June 25. The move has been taken keeping in mind the safety and welfare of the students given the heavy rains that have been lashing the area. In order to compensate for the school days lost, the schools have been ordered to hold special classes on weekends. This will help students not lag in their studies despite the surprise holiday.

Shivamogga District

In Shivamogga district, the Hosanagar tahsildar has announced a holiday on June 25 for anganwadi centres, schools, and pre-university colleges. The move has been made as a precaution against any possible risks to students and staff. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and will issue reports on any further developments.

Chikkamagaluru District

Deputy Commissioner C.N. Meena Nagaraj has announced a holiday on June 25 for anganwadi centers in Mudigere, Kalasa, Sringeri, Koppa, and N.R. Pura taluks. The holiday will give relief to the students and staff who are likely to face hardships due to the incessant rains. Efforts are being made by the authorities to ensure that the academic calendar is not largely affected and students can pursue their studies without excessive tension.

The holiday announcement is a precautionary step to guarantee the safety of students and staff in the affected region. The authorities are making efforts to reduce the disruption to the academic schedule and guarantee that the students are not delayed in their studies. The parents and students need to stay informed with additional announcements from the authorities.

Also read: Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025: Dates, Process, Documents, and Step-by-Step Guide