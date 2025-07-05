Muharram 2025: Will the West Bengal Government, Schools, and colleges get a Holiday on July 7th?

The forthcoming Muharram celebration has triggered debate and anticipation among West Bengal government staff, schools, and colleges, with uncertainty over the announcement of a holiday. As per the Islamic calendar, Muharram will either be on July 6th or July 7th, 2025, depending on moon sighting. The uncertainty has generated significant interest and curiosity among staff, who have been waiting with bated breath for an official statement from the West Bengal government.

Holiday Status Hinges on Moon Visibility

If Muharram is celebrated on July 6th, which is a Sunday, no extra holiday will be declared, since Sundays are already weekly off days. Government offices, schools, and other educational institutions will operate on their usual schedule in this situation. But if the festival coincides with July 7th, which is a Monday, the West Bengal government is expected to declare a public holiday, providing employees and students with a day's relief.

The Government of West Bengal has not come out with a final notification on the Muharram holiday yet. The issue will be decided after the sighting of the moon and consultations with the authorities involved. Government staff and others are requested to wait for the final announcement, which is likely to be made sometime in early July. After the notification is done, it will indicate whether July 7th will be a working day or a holiday.

Impact on Schools and Institutions

If the date of July 7th is announced as a holiday, every school, college, and educational institution of the state will be closed. Students and parents need to monitor announcements from their respective institutions to prepare accordingly. Schools and institutions tend to adopt the schedule of holidays followed by the government, so if July 7th is announced as a holiday, students will be given a holiday from school.

Government's Holiday List

Muharram has been mentioned as a holiday in the list of government holidays in West Bengal. The date, however, is to be decided after considering the moon sighting, and it will be decided whether July 6th or July 7th is a holiday. The holiday list of the government is generally released early, but dates of festivals like Muharram will be announced only after moon sighting.

Stay Informed

As the festival is near, government staff, students, and others must remain aware of the official notifications and messages from the West Bengal government and their own institutions. Keeping track of official messages and circulars is important to make the necessary arrangements and avoid any hassle. While there is still uncertainty regarding the holiday on Muharram, remaining aware of all the updates is very crucial to enjoy the festival to the fullest and have a smooth flow of work in government offices and institutions.

