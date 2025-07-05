Mob lynching over minor collision triggers bandh in Bhilwara’s Jahazpur

Jaipur, July 5 (IANS) Tension gripped Jahazpur town in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district after a 25-year-old man was lynched by a mob on Friday evening following a minor road accident. In protest, local residents have called for a complete shutdown on Saturday, demanding justice and swift police action.

According to police, the incident occurred when a car carrying four youths from the Tonk Cantonment area accidentally collided with a handcart while passing through Jahazpur’s main market. The group, which had come to attend a family function at the home of one of the youth's sisters, found themselves surrounded by an angry mob shortly after the collision.

What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence. Around 20 individuals reportedly joined the cart vendor in assaulting the youths. One of the victims, Sitaram Keer (25), was dragged out of the car, thrown onto the road, and brutally beaten by the mob. Despite his repeated apologies and offer to compensate the cart owner for the damages, witnesses say he was mercilessly attacked.

Due to damage to the car’s wiring during the assault, Sitaram was taken to the hospital on a motorcycle but was declared dead. His three companions were later taken to the police station for questioning.

Late Friday night, the victim’s family staged a sit-in protest outside the government hospital, demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved. They were joined by local MLA Gopichand Meena, who held talks with the demonstrators.

Police have since registered a case of murder against 36 people -- 16 identified and 20 unknown. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh confirmed that one person had been taken into custody. “A suspect is being interrogated, and further evidence is being gathered. No one involved will be spared,” he said.

Deputy Narendra Kumar Pareek added that the main accused, identified as Sharif, son of Chand Mohammad and the owner of the handcart, was arrested late Friday night.

To prevent any further escalation, police forces from 10 neighbouring stations have been deployed in Jahazpur. While the situation remained peaceful on Saturday, markets stayed closed as a mark of protest and solidarity with the bereaved family.

