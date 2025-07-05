Maharashtra Schools Holidays on July 8 and 9 due to Teachers' Protest

In a major development, Maharashtra schools will be closed on July 8 and 9, 2025, following a statewide protest by teachers. The protest, which has been called by different teacher unions, such as the Maharashtra State Headmasters' Association and the Joint Headmasters' Association, seeks to force through outstanding demands.

Background of the Protest

The protest by the teachers is a culmination of a long-pending problem that was started last year. In August 2024, the teachers initiated a 75-day ongoing protest, requesting some grants. Even though the state cabinet okayed the demand in October 2024, the follow-up government resolution (GR) did not release any funds. This has created widespread unhappiness among teachers, who believe that the government has not been serious about their demands.

Impact on Schools

Due to the protest, schools in Maharashtra will be shut on July 8 and 9. Thousands of teachers will assemble at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to join the protest. Disruptions in the academic schedule are likely to be caused due to school closures, but the teacher unions feel that their demands must be met.

Demands of the Teachers

The teachers are insisting that the government honor its previous vow of providing some benefits. They are asking for serious deliberation of their outstanding demands, including economic benefits and other favors. The teacher unions clearly stated that they would persist in demonstrating until their demands were addressed.

Conclusion

The shutdown of schools on July 8 and 9 is a key development that reflects the continued conflict between the government and teacher unions in Maharashtra. Although the protest will bring with it disruptions to the educational calendar, the teacher unions are firm in their resolve to push for their agenda. It still has to be seen what reaction the government will have towards the protest and how it will address the teachers' concerns.

