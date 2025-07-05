CUET-UG 2025 Results: One Student Scores 100 Percentile in Four Subjects!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) 2025, revealing impressive performances by top candidates across the country. Notably, one student secured a perfect 100 percentile score in four out of five subjects — the highest in this year’s exam.

According to a senior NTA official, 17 other candidates achieved 100 percentile scores in three subjects each, while 150 candidates scored 100 percentile in two subjects. A total of 2,679 candidates earned 100 percentile in one subject.

The CUET-UG 2025 was conducted for a massive 13.54 lakh candidates in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over 19 days and 35 shifts. Students could opt for up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test, from a total of 37 subjects offered.

The NTA administered 1,059 question papers across 322 unique subject combinations, with exams conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The test was held in 300 cities, including 15 international locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Washington, Riyadh, Sharjah, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, and others.

The highest number of candidates appeared for English, followed by Chemistry and the General Test.

This year marked a significant shift in the exam format, as CUET-UG 2025 was conducted entirely in computer-based mode, unlike the hybrid model used in 2024. The exam faced disruptions in previous years, including a last-minute cancellation in Delhi in 2024 due to logistical challenges and technical glitches in 2022, which led to score normalization.

The CUET-UG is the centralised entrance exam for undergraduate admissions to universities across India, and this year’s edition recorded the highest-ever number of applications at 13.5 lakh.