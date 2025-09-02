Meta and Police Collaboration Prevents 1,315 Suicides in Uttar Pradesh

Tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police, has prevented 1,315 individuals from ending their lives between January 1, 2023, and August 25, 2025.

The partnership, launched in 2022, enables UP Police to monitor and respond to suicide-related posts on Facebook and Instagram. The collaboration has proved life-saving, with alerts generated by Meta helping officers act within minutes.

In a recent incident, police rescued a 20-year-old student in Bareilly just minutes after Meta flagged her Instagram post. The student had uploaded a photograph of pesticide tablets with a heart-wrenching caption, triggering an alert to the State Police’s social media centre around 12.45 pm on August 31.

The alert was immediately escalated to senior officers, with Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna directing swift intervention. Within 16 minutes, a sub-inspector and women police personnel reached the student’s residence, finding her vomiting and in distress.

She was given first aid, after which her condition stabilised. The student later told police she had consumed pesticide, purchased by her father for farming, after a quarrel with a man she had befriended on Instagram, who blocked her following an argument.

Officials said the case highlighted both the effectiveness of the Meta-police partnership and the urgent need for mental health support for distressed individuals.