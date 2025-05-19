May 30 Holiday Announced in Punjab for Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji

The Punjab government has declared May 30, 2025 (Friday) a public holiday across the state to observe the Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The official notification confirms that all government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed on this day, allowing citizens to commemorate the life and sacrifices of the fifth Sikh Guru.

This announcement comes as a welcome relief for many, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday, creating a long weekend for residents of the state. People are encouraged to take this opportunity to reflect on the teachings and legacy of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who was martyred for his unwavering commitment to faith, truth, and justice.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s martyrdom holds significant importance in Sikh history, as he was the first Sikh Guru to be executed for standing firm on principles of religious freedom and equality. His sacrifice remains an enduring symbol of strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Residents are advised to plan their schedules accordingly and join in the observance of this important day. The government has also called upon citizens to use the holiday to pay tribute to Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s enduring contributions to Sikhism and to reflect on the values of justice, compassion, and faith that he upheld.

This move by the Punjab government underscores the importance of preserving the state’s cultural and religious heritage, offering citizens a chance to honor and celebrate an iconic figure in Sikhism.