May 27 Bank Holiday or not?

May 27, 2025, is the next working day for banks in India, with no special day, event, or festival announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Let's see the bank holiday schedule for May 2025 and determine the status for different states.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

May 2025 has several bank holidays because of different festivals and events. Some of the prominent ones are¹:

Buddha Purnima: Feted on May 12, 2025, in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra

Maharashtra Day/May Day: Commemorated on May 1, 2025, in Maharashtra and other states

Guru Rabindranath Jayanti: Observed on May 8, 2025, in West Bengal and Tripura

Sikkim State Day: Celebrated on May 16, 2025, in Sikkim

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti: Observed on May 26, 2025, in Tripura

Bank Holiday Status for May 27

According to the RBI's holiday list, May 27, 2025, is not announced as a bank holiday in any state. Banks will function normally, providing usual services to clients.

Points to Remember

Second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays: May 10 and May 24 were bank holidays

Sundays are weekly bank holidays

State holidays may differ; consult local banks for confirmation

Conclusion

Finally, May 27, 2025, is a working day for banks throughout India, and you can expect normal banking services. If you have any particular banking needs or questions, it's always good to confirm with your nearest bank branch or simply visit the RBI's official website for the latest information.

