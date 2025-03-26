March 28, 30, 31, 3 Holidays in March: Here's why!

March 2025 will see a run of public holidays, with March 28, 30, and 31 being declared as holidays by the District Magistrate. The holidays will be a welcome respite for government workers, students, and the common man, where they can indulge in various festivals and spend some quality time with family and friends.

Holidays in March 2025

Alvida Prayers and Last Friday of Ramadan (March 28)

March 28, 2025, has been announced as a public holiday to celebrate the last Friday of Ramadan. Alvida prayers will be said on this day, and government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed.

Cheti Chand (March 30)

Cheti Chand, an important Sindhi festival, will be held on March 30, 2025. It is the start of the Hindu New Year and is celebrated as Jhulelal Jayanti. Even though March 30 is a Sunday, it shall be treated as a compensated holiday for government officials.

Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31 or April 1)

Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated as a public holiday, will be observed on either March 31 or April 1, 2025, based on the sighting of the moon. On this day, government offices, schools, colleges, banks, and branches of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be closed.

Public holidays provide an opportunity for individuals to spend time with relatives and friends, rejoice in celebrating various festivals, and recharge before getting back to work.

