Mahakumbh 2025: Railways Introduces QR-enabled Jackets For Easy Ticket Booking

The Uttar Pradesh government is determined to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only a spiritual marvel but also a digital one. In line with this vision, Indian Railways is launching a groundbreaking initiative to simplify the ticketing process for devotees attending the grand event. For the first time, the Prayagraj Railway Division will introduce digital railway tickets through QR codes printed on the jackets of railway employees.

This innovative system aims to eliminate the hassle of long queues at ticket counters and streamline the entire process. The QR code system, launched by the North Central Railway, will allow passengers to book unreserved tickets instantly by scanning the codes on the jackets worn by railway personnel. This will save valuable time for millions of devotees traveling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the world.

Amit Malviya, senior PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, explained that railway employees in the commercial department will be assigned special duties at Prayagraj Junction. They will wear green jackets with QR codes on the back, which devotees can scan using their mobile phones. By scanning the code, passengers can directly access the UTS mobile app, allowing them to book tickets without waiting in long lines.

This new system is a part of Indian Railways’ larger effort to make Mahakumbh 2025 a Digital Mahakumbh. In addition to the QR code ticketing, Indian Railways has launched a toll-free helpline, a dedicated website, and the Mahakumbh Mela App to help visitors plan their travel and stay. The digital ticketing system is expected to reduce the logistical challenges associated with such a massive event, while improving overall convenience for the devotees.

The railway personnel wearing the QR code jackets will be stationed at key locations within the railway premises to help passengers book their tickets easily. This initiative is a step forward in making Mahakumbh 2025 a seamless, digital experience and aligns with the Digital India mission.