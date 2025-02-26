South Central Railway Offers 3% Cashback via UTS App!

South Central Railways (SCR) has introduced a cashback offer for passengers booking unreserved tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) Mobile App. According to SCR officials, the UTS app is a major step in modernizing ticketing and benefits a large number of passengers traveling on unreserved tickets.

Aligned with the Digital India initiative, the app promotes cashless transactions. Passengers can pay using various digital payment options such as R-Wallet, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI apps, and internet banking. The R-Wallet feature allows users to deposit up to ₹20,000. As a promotional offer, SCR is providing a 3% cashback on tickets purchased through R-Wallet.

The usage of the UTS app is growing steadily. From April 2023 to January 2024, an average of 83,510 passengers per day used the app. In the current financial year 2024-25, the daily average has risen to 93,487, marking a 12% increase.

The UTS app is free to download on Android, iOS, and Windows devices. It offers user-friendly features like multi-language support, cashless payments, and a help section with a step-by-step guide, helpline numbers, and FAQs, making ticket booking easier for passengers.