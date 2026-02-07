Maha Shivratri 2026 Date, Puja Timings, Rituals & Significance in India

Maha Shivratri is one of the most revered and spiritually powerful festivals in Hinduism, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme symbol of creation, preservation, and destruction. Known as “The Great Night of Shiva,” this auspicious occasion holds immense religious importance for devotees across India and beyond.

The festival commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also associated with several cosmic events described in Hindu scriptures. Observed with deep devotion, fasting, night-long prayers, and sacred rituals, Maha Shivratri is believed to remove negativity, ignorance, and obstacles from one’s life.

In 2026, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 15.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Date and Puja Timings

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna.

Important Tithi and Puja Timings

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins:

February 15, 2026 – 05:04 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends:

February 16, 2026 – 05:34 PM

First Prahar Puja:

February 15 – 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Second Prahar Puja:

February 15 – 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM

Third Prahar Puja:

February 16 – 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM

Fourth Prahar Puja:

February 16 – 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM

Nishita Kaal Puja (Most Auspicious):

February 16 – 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM

Shivratri Parana Time:

February 16 – 06:59 AM to 03:24 PM

Devotees traditionally perform puja during all four prahars of the night, offering prayers and abhishekam to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Spiritual and Religious Significance

Maha Shivratri is regarded as the most sacred night for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that sincere prayers offered on this night can bring divine blessings, inner peace, protection, and spiritual upliftment.

It is believed that even a simple offering of a bel patra with a pure heart is enough to please Mahadev. Lord Shiva is known as Bholenath, the easily pleased deity, who grants prosperity, happiness, and liberation to those who surrender to him with devotion.

This night is considered ideal for meditation, chanting, and self-reflection, as spiritual energies are believed to be at their peak.

Why Is Maha Shivratri Celebrated?

The celebration of Maha Shivratri is linked to several important legends and cosmic events:

It marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing harmony between consciousness and energy.

During Samudra Manthan, Lord Shiva consumed the deadly poison (Halahala) to save the universe, holding it in his throat and becoming Neelkanth.

It is believed that on this night, Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, the cosmic dance of creation and destruction.

Maha Shivratri also represents the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Because of these sacred associations, devotees observe fasts, perform abhishekam, and stay awake throughout the night chanting Shiva mantras.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Puja Rituals and Vidhi

Devotees follow a series of traditional rituals to observe Maha Shivratri with devotion:

Wake up early, clean the house and puja area, and take a holy bath.

Wear clean or traditional clothes and take a vow (sankalp) to observe a fast until parana.

Visit a Shiva temple and perform Jalabhishekam or Rudrabhishekam to the Shivalinga.

Light a diya using desi ghee and offer incense sticks, fruits, milk, curd, honey, and water.

Apply sandalwood paste, decorate the Shivalinga with flowers, bel patra, and dhatura.

Perform Gathbandhan and offer shringar items to Goddess Parvati.

Devotees unable to visit temples can perform abhishekam at home by making a clay Shivalinga.

Chant Shiva mantras, read sacred texts, and conclude the puja with Shiva aarti.

Ways to Celebrate Maha Shivratri 2026

Observe a day-long or night-long fast, consuming fruits and milk if needed.

Stay awake throughout the night (Jagran) and participate in bhajans and kirtans.

Practice meditation and yoga to experience spiritual growth.

Visit prominent Shiva temples and participate in community prayers.

Help the needy by donating food, clothes, or offering water and milk to devotees.

Powerful Shiva Mantras to Chant

Chanting mantras on Maha Shivratri is believed to cleanse the mind and soul:

Om Namah Shivaya

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritat

Conclusion

Maha Shivratri 2026 is not just a festival but a profound spiritual opportunity to connect with Lord Shiva through devotion, discipline, and faith. By observing rituals with sincerity and a pure heart, devotees seek divine grace, inner peace, and blessings for a prosperous life.

Har Har Mahadev!

Also read: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, February 7?