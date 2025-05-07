Leaves Cancelled, Operation Sindoor: Paramilitary Personnel Recall Ordered

In reaction to the recent escalation of tensions on the Pakistan border, Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the recall of all paramilitary staff on leave. This action highlights India's increased state of readiness as the nation deals with a complicated and risky situation with its neighbor.

The move follows India's targeted missile attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, which was code-named "Operation Sindoor," was a collaborative effort by the Army, Air Force, and Navy to eliminate terrorist networks, including those that have ties with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

As per defence ministry officials, the attacks were well-planned and carried out in a way to not hit any Pakistani military infrastructure, reflecting India's dedication to a cautious and non-escalatory policy. The operation is said to have killed more than 80 terrorists and was tracked in real-time by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has also been making diplomatic attempts to apprise the world powers, such as the US, UK, and Russia, of the goals of Operation Sindoor. The intent is to inform them that India's action is meant to interfere with cross-border terrorism without spiraling into an all-out conflict.

The situation continues to be charged with rumors of possible additional military interventions. General Manoj Naravane's enigmatic message, "Abhi picture baki hai…," has added fuel to the rumors of what is next. Defence analyst Nitin A. Gokhale's remarks, "Op Sindoor. First phase done. More coming? Who knows?" add to the mystery.

Pakistan's administration has denounced the attacks as an "act of war" and threatened to retaliate. India, however, is on a state of alert, with troops along the border and airports in border states being closely monitored. As things shape up, there is one certainty: India stands firm against terror and is ready to do what it takes to defend its citizens and sovereignty.

With the security situation still in flux, India is emphasizing response and preparedness to threats. The government is concerned with providing safety and security to its people, as well as disrupting and dismantling terror networks.

