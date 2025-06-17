Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam Get Heavy Rainfall Alert: IMD Warns Floods, Holidays for Schools & Colleges

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across 15 states, as the southwest monsoon continues to intensify. Over the next few days, multiple regions are expected to witness intense downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Citizens are urged to remain cautious, as the weather system could lead to flooding, landslides, and significant disruptions to daily life.

Rains to Lash 15 States as IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

IMD’s latest update:

South India: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Northeast India: States such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura face potential flooding due to continuous rainfall.

North India: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rains accompanied by strong winds (50–70 km/h).

Central India: Regions including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are expected to see thunderstorms and downpours.

Western India: Parts of Gujarat may also receive moderate to heavy rain as the monsoon progresses.

Monsoon Progress Update

The IMD states that the southwest monsoon is currently active over peninsular India and Konkan-Goa, and will remain so until June 16, 2025. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to advance further into Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. By the following three days, monsoon conditions will likely spread to West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Weather Impact Across Indian States

In Kerala and Karnataka, especially in coastal and ghat regions, over 20 cm of rain is expected, increasing the threat of landslides and flash floods.

Mumbai and the surrounding areas may face waterlogging and traffic disruption due to heavy rain from June 15–18.

In Manipur, over 1.64 lakh people have already been affected by flooding.

Mizoram is reporting a surge in landslide incidents.

The Delhi-NCR region will experience light to moderate showers until June 18, with a yellow alert in place.

IMD Advisory for Public Safety

The IMD has issued the following advisories:

Avoid visiting rivers, streams, and low-lying areas during heavy rainfall.

Take precautions against lightning and avoid sheltering under trees.

Stay alert in landslide-prone zones, especially in hilly regions.

Do not venture into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa coasts.

Local authorities are urged to be prepared with relief and rescue operations in vulnerable zones.

Expert Speak

IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra emphasised the seriousness of the situation, saying,

“With the southwest monsoon actively progressing, heavy rainfall is affecting many regions. People should closely monitor weather updates and follow local advisories for their safety.”

School, College, and Office Holidays in Affected Areas

Given the intense rainfall and adverse weather conditions, several district administrations across the affected states are considering or have already declared holidays for schools, colleges, and government offices. This precautionary measure aims to ensure public safety and minimise the risk to students, commuters, and staff.

In states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, and Manipur, where the risk of flooding and landslides is high, educational institutions in vulnerable districts have either shifted to online classes or suspended operations temporarily. Some private offices and government departments may also remain closed or operate with reduced staff, depending on local alerts.

Citizens are advised to check local government announcements and follow district-level updates for the latest information regarding closures.