Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Time, and Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth, one of the most pious Hindu festivals, is deeply celebrated by Indian married women and also those living overseas. This sacred festival is a symbol of the love and affection that women bear for their husbands, and is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the month of Kartik.

Major Highlights of Karwa Chauth 2025

Date: Friday, 10th October 2025

Chaturthi Tithi: Starts on 9th October at 10:54 PM and ends on 10th October at 7:38 PM

Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM on the 10th of October

Moonrise: 8:13 PM on 10th October

Fasting Period: 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM

The Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of the invincible relationship between a husband and wife. Women keep a fast with great zeal, refraining from water and food, to seek their husband's well-being and long life. The festival is celebrated with a lot of fervor throughout India and is also kept by unmarried girls in some areas, praying for a perfect life companion.

Rituals and Observances

Some of the most important rituals and practices of Karwa Chauth are:

Sargi: A meal, taken in advance by the woman before embarking on her fast, that is prepared by the mother-in-law.

Fasting: Women keep a nirjala fast, devoid of food and water from dawn to moonrise.

Puja: Women come together to worship Chauth Mata and hear the vrat katha.

Arghya: The fast ends with the Arghya ceremony, during which women sprinkle water on the moon god and see the moon through a sieve before they break their fast along with their husbands.

The Symbolism of the Sieve

The tradition of seeing the moon through a sieve is very symbolic. It signifies:

Elimination of Bad Luck: The sieve is a symbol of the elimination of bad luck and evil from one's marital life.

Unity and Resilience: The sieve represents the challenges that couples overcome together, reinforcing unity and resilience in relationships.

Focus and Devotion: Viewing the moon through a sieve focuses the mind and heart on love, commitment, and mutual respect between partners.

As the Karwa Chauth festival draws near, women get ready by putting on mehndi, donning new traditional attire, and indulging in festive celebrations with family and friends. The fast for a whole day is a proof of the love and devotion that the women have for their husbands, and the festival is celebrated with much zeal throughout India and worldwide.

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