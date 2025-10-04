3D Printing Technology: A Game Changer in India’s Rural Housing – How 3D-Printed Houses Are Built

Building houses with 3D printing technology is emerging as a game changer in India’s rural housing sector. According to Dr. Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, Director of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, this method not only reduces construction costs but also makes homes naturally cooler compared to traditional houses.

First-of-its-Kind in India

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Ministry of Rural Development suggested creating designs for affordable, durable homes. 130 houses were recently built in Roorkee using 3D printing for the first time in India. The designs are customized to suit the cultural and traditional styles of different states.

How 3D Printed Houses Are Built

No small stone chips are used in construction.

Only the slab requires iron and steel.

Walls are made of fly ash bricks, using nearly half the cement compared to conventional houses.

In regions without fly ash, sugarcane residue can be used as an alternative.

Multi-storey construction is possible, up to three floors and 600 sq. ft. without the need for support pillars.

Environmental & Comfort Benefits

These homes emit much less carbon dioxide compared to traditional ones.

The indoor temperature remains 10 degrees cooler, making them comfortable even in peak summer.

With two printing machines, as many as 300 houses can be built quickly.

Construction Process

Engineers divide the design into blocks (about 1–3 feet each).

Printing machines near the site create the blocks using cement, fly ash, and a small amount of sand.

Blocks are transported to the site and fixed on the basement with a special adhesive called Murpher.

Once blocks are stacked, a slab is laid to complete the house.

Cost & Timeline

A single-bedroom house with kitchen, hall, and bathroom costs ₹1.75 to ₹2 lakh for about 300 sq. ft.

Construction takes just 45 days.

Designs are available in both thatched-roof style and slab-roof style.