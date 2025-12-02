Karnataka Releases Public Holiday Calendar 2026: Complete Calendar for All Districts

The Karnataka government has officially released the Public Holiday Calendar 2026 for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, and other districts across the state. According to the notification, government offices, banks, and most public institutions will observe 20 public holidays next year, along with an additional list of restricted holidays.

The Bengaluru public holiday list 2026 includes major festivals and national observances such as Republic Day, Ugadi, May Day, Bakrid, Independence Day, and Deepavali.

Karnataka Public Holidays 2026: Complete List

The following are the dates when government offices, departments, and banks across Karnataka will remain closed in 2026.

January 15 (Thursday): Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

March 19 (Thursday): Ugadi Festival

March 21 (Saturday): Khutub-E-Ramzan

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveera Jayanthi

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi

April 20 (Monday): Basava Jayanthi, Akshaya Tritiya

May 1 (Friday): May Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid

June 26 (Friday): Last Day of Moharam

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday): Eid-Milad

September 14 (Monday): Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi

October 20 (Tuesday): Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja

October 21 (Wednesday): Vijayadasami

November 10 (Tuesday): Balipadyami, Deepavali

November 27 (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Holidays Falling on Weekends (Not Included)

The following holidays fall on Sundays or second Saturdays and are therefore not included in the 2026 public holiday list:

Maha Shivaratri (February 15, 2026)

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi (October 25, 2026)

Kannada Rajyothsava (November 1, 2026)

Naraka Chaturdashi (November 8, 2026)

Mahalaya Amavasye (October 10, 2026 – Second Saturday)

A separate list of holidays for educational institutions will be issued by the Commissioner of Public Instructions, as per the government circular.

Karnataka Restricted Holidays 2026

In addition to the public holidays, employees can also avail restricted holidays from the following list, depending on their preferences and community observances:

January 1 (Thursday): New Year

January 27 (Tuesday): Sri Madvanavami

February 4 (Wednesday): Shab-e-Barath

March 2 (Monday): Holi Festival

March 17 (Tuesday): Shab-e-Qadar

March 20 (Friday): Jumat-Ul-Wida

March 23 (Monday): Devara Daseemaiah Jayanthi

March 27 (Friday): Sri Ramanavami

April 4 (Saturday): Holy Saturday

April 21 (Tuesday): Sri Shankarayacharya Jayanthi

April 22 (Wednesday): Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi

August 21 (Friday): Varamahalakshmi Vrata

August 27 (Thursday): Yajur Upakarma

August 28 (Friday): Brahma Shri Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Raksha Bandhan

September 4 (Friday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami

September 8 (Tuesday): Kanya Mariyamma Jayanthi

September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Jayanthi

September 25 (Friday): Ananta Padmanabha Vrata

November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanthi

November 26 (Thursday): Huttari Festival

December 24 (Thursday): Christmas Eve

Notes on Restricted Holidays

The restricted holiday list does not include festivals and events that coincide with public holidays or Sundays, such as Tula Sankramana (October 18, 2026), Souramana Ugadi (April 14, 2026), Buddha Poornima (May 1, 2026), and Onam/Rig-Upakarma (August 26, 2026).

It also mentions Swarna Gowri Vrata (September 14, 2026) as part of special observances.

Summary

Karnataka’s 2026 holiday calendar ensures a balanced spread of festivals and national observances across the year, accommodating the state’s rich cultural and religious diversity. Employees across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and other regions can now plan their vacations and long weekends accordingly.