Karnataka Releases Public Holiday Calendar 2026: Complete Calendar for All Districts
The Karnataka government has officially released the Public Holiday Calendar 2026 for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, and other districts across the state. According to the notification, government offices, banks, and most public institutions will observe 20 public holidays next year, along with an additional list of restricted holidays.
The Bengaluru public holiday list 2026 includes major festivals and national observances such as Republic Day, Ugadi, May Day, Bakrid, Independence Day, and Deepavali.
Karnataka Public Holidays 2026: Complete List
The following are the dates when government offices, departments, and banks across Karnataka will remain closed in 2026.
- January 15 (Thursday): Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival
- January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
- March 19 (Thursday): Ugadi Festival
- March 21 (Saturday): Khutub-E-Ramzan
- March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveera Jayanthi
- April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
- April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi
- April 20 (Monday): Basava Jayanthi, Akshaya Tritiya
- May 1 (Friday): May Day
- May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid
- June 26 (Friday): Last Day of Moharam
- August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
- August 26 (Wednesday): Eid-Milad
- September 14 (Monday): Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata
- October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
- October 20 (Tuesday): Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja
- October 21 (Wednesday): Vijayadasami
- November 10 (Tuesday): Balipadyami, Deepavali
- November 27 (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi
- December 25 (Friday): Christmas
Holidays Falling on Weekends (Not Included)
The following holidays fall on Sundays or second Saturdays and are therefore not included in the 2026 public holiday list:
- Maha Shivaratri (February 15, 2026)
- Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi (October 25, 2026)
- Kannada Rajyothsava (November 1, 2026)
- Naraka Chaturdashi (November 8, 2026)
- Mahalaya Amavasye (October 10, 2026 – Second Saturday)
A separate list of holidays for educational institutions will be issued by the Commissioner of Public Instructions, as per the government circular.
Karnataka Restricted Holidays 2026
In addition to the public holidays, employees can also avail restricted holidays from the following list, depending on their preferences and community observances:
- January 1 (Thursday): New Year
- January 27 (Tuesday): Sri Madvanavami
- February 4 (Wednesday): Shab-e-Barath
- March 2 (Monday): Holi Festival
- March 17 (Tuesday): Shab-e-Qadar
- March 20 (Friday): Jumat-Ul-Wida
- March 23 (Monday): Devara Daseemaiah Jayanthi
- March 27 (Friday): Sri Ramanavami
- April 4 (Saturday): Holy Saturday
- April 21 (Tuesday): Sri Shankarayacharya Jayanthi
- April 22 (Wednesday): Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi
- August 21 (Friday): Varamahalakshmi Vrata
- August 27 (Thursday): Yajur Upakarma
- August 28 (Friday): Brahma Shri Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Raksha Bandhan
- September 4 (Friday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami
- September 8 (Tuesday): Kanya Mariyamma Jayanthi
- September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Jayanthi
- September 25 (Friday): Ananta Padmanabha Vrata
- November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanthi
- November 26 (Thursday): Huttari Festival
- December 24 (Thursday): Christmas Eve
Notes on Restricted Holidays
The restricted holiday list does not include festivals and events that coincide with public holidays or Sundays, such as Tula Sankramana (October 18, 2026), Souramana Ugadi (April 14, 2026), Buddha Poornima (May 1, 2026), and Onam/Rig-Upakarma (August 26, 2026).
It also mentions Swarna Gowri Vrata (September 14, 2026) as part of special observances.
Summary
Karnataka’s 2026 holiday calendar ensures a balanced spread of festivals and national observances across the year, accommodating the state’s rich cultural and religious diversity. Employees across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and other regions can now plan their vacations and long weekends accordingly.