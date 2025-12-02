Hyderabad: Two Killed in Separate Road Accidents!

Two separate road crashes claimed lives in Hyderabad late Monday night. In the first incident, a woman was fatally struck by a speeding motorcycle near Peddashapur Tanda on the national highway through Shamshabad mandal.

In the second, a food-delivery executive lost his life after a truck rammed into his bike near Kompally. Local police have launched investigations into both cases.

The tragedies have once again highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and poor road safety. Residents and commuters have been urged to exercise caution on city roads, especially late at night. Authorities say they are reviewing traffic patrols and may step up checks to prevent further incidents.

As the city mourns the two lives lost, citizens are reminded of the urgent need for safer driving practices in Hyderabad.