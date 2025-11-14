Karnataka Public Holiday List 2026: Republic Day, Ugadi, and More

The Karnataka government has released the official public holiday list for 2026, which includes 20 general holidays for government offices, schools, and state-run institutions. The list covers major national events and regional festivals celebrated across Karnataka.

The year starts with Republic Day on January 26, followed by Independence Day on August 15, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which are holidays observed nationwide. The list also includes culturally significant festivals such as Ugadi, the Kannada New Year, on March 19, and Deepavali on November 10.

The government has also announced local holidays for the Kodagu district, recognizing the unique cultural identity of the Kodava community. These holidays include Kail Muhurta on September 3, Tula Sankramana on October 18, and Huthri Festival on November 26.

Muslim employees in government service are allowed to take holiday adjustments for festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Adha, even if they don't coincide with the dates mentioned in the 2026 holiday calendar.

Some important celebrations, such as Maha Shivaratri on February 15 and Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, fall on Sundays and are not considered for additional public holidays.

Here is the list of public holidays in Karnataka for 2026:

January 14: Uttarayana Punyakala / Makara Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

March 19: Ugadi Festival

March 21: Khutba-e-Ramzan

March 31: Mahaveera Jayanthi

April 1: Annual Accounts Closing (Banks)

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 20: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

May 1: May Day

May 28: Bakrid / Eid al Adha

June 26: Last Day of Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 26: Ed-Milad (Prophet's Birthday)

September 14: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vratha

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

October 10: Mahalaya Amavasya

October 20: Vijayadasami / Ayudha Pooja

October 26: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

November 9: Deepavali Holiday

November 27: Kanakadasa Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

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