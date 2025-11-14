November 14 Bank Holiday: Check state-wise list!

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks across Bihar will remain open today, 14 November, even though the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is taking place. All public and private sector banks are operating as usual.

Bihar Election Results Today

The results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are being announced today. The elections were held in two phases —

6 November (121 seats)

11 November (122 seats)

A total of 243 members will be elected to form the next state government.

Bank Holidays in India: What You Should Know

Banks in India remain closed on certain dates depending on national, regional, and religious festivals. Apart from these fixed holidays, banks also follow a regular weekly pattern:

Closed on:

Every Sunday

Second Saturday of each month

Fourth Saturday of each month

Next Bank Holiday in November

For November 2025, there are no upcoming festival-related bank holidays. Banks will only remain closed on weekends, except for the third and fifth Saturdays, when they will be open.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

In November, banks observed around five holidays (excluding weekends), including major observances such as Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

What Services Can You Access on a Bank Holiday?

Even when banks are closed, customers can continue to access important banking services through digital platforms:

Online banking and mobile banking

NEFT/RTGS fund transfers

Debit/credit card services

ATM withdrawals and deposits

Services like chequebook requests, demand drafts, standing instructions, and locker applications

Digital services ensure that customers can carry out essential financial tasks without visiting a bank branch.

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