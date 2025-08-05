Karnataka Bandh Disrupts Daily Life: Will There Be a Holiday?

The indefinite strike by employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has severely disrupted public transport across the state, forcing thousands of daily commuters to seek alternative means of travel. With buses off the roads in many districts, Namma Metro in Bengaluru has seen a sharp spike in ridership, especially at Majestic Metro Station.

Visuals from Shivajinagar Bus Stand showed a handful of buses operating, but the situation remains grim for inter-state and intra-state travel. Inter-city services have largely continued, but passengers heading to and from districts have been left stranded as bus operations to North-West Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions came to a complete halt.

Several regions including Hubballi, Davanagere, Hoskote, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara have reported near-total suspension of services. In Bengaluru, limited BMTC services added to the commuter chaos.

Government Claims Partial Normalcy

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that while 100% of BMTC buses were operational in Bengaluru, only about 50% of buses were running in other districts. “We expect services to normalise by the afternoon,” he said. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court, with a hearing scheduled today. The government will decide on the next steps based on the court’s direction.

Responding to criticism from the Opposition, Minister Reddy accused the previous BJP government of mismanagement. “They left the department with a ₹4,000 crore debt and didn’t purchase new buses or recruit staff. Now they’re spreading misinformation,” he alleged.

IT Employees Advised to Work From Home

To reduce public inconvenience, the state government issued an advisory to IT companies across Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, urging them to allow employees to work from home. In a letter dated August 2, Dr NV Prasad, Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, emphasized the need to ease pressure on limited public transport services during the strike.

Deadlock Over Pay Hike and Arrears

The strike follows a failed negotiation between the transport employee unions and the government. During a two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, talks collapsed over demands for a 25% hike over the base pay of ₹1,124 and payment of 38 months of pending arrears amounting to ₹1,800 crore.

While the Chief Minister offered to clear 14 months of arrears, union leaders rejected the proposal. “We worked all 38 months. This is not a new demand,” said HV Anantha Subbarao, president of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation. He clarified that the revised demand covers 24 months, amounting to around ₹1,000 crore.

CM Siddaramaiah termed the demand “excessive,” pointing out that the previous administration had already agreed to a 15% hike and payment of arrears from January 2022 to February 2023. “Given the current financial state of transport corporations, demanding 38 months of arrears is not reasonable,” he said. However, he expressed willingness to continue discussions.

What Lies Ahead?

With the situation growing tense, the government is banking on today’s court hearing to provide a breakthrough. Until then, commuters across Karnataka—especially those dependent on state-run bus services—continue to face hardships.