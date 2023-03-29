Karnataka Assembly Poll Date: Karnataka Assembly Elections Schedule Announced

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that voting for assembly elections in Karnataka would be held in a single phase on May 10.The votes will be counted on May 13.

Announcing the poll schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 9.17 lakh first-time voters will participate in the election in Karnataka. He said more than 5.21 crore people are eligible to exercise their right to franchise, including 2.62 crore males and 2.59 crore females.

The southern state has 224 Assembly seats. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Both BJP and Congress are in the process of announcing the candidates for the election. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.

While Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards.Shivakumar maintained that the second list of 100 candidates would be announced after March 30. The party has already announced tickets for 124 candidates ahead of the BJP.

