HYDERABAD: Ruling BRS leader and Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday served a defamation notice of Rs.100 crore each to state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy for making false and baseless defamatory statements against him over the TSPSC paper leak scam.

In the notice mentioned, KTR stated that if they don't withdraw their allegations and tender a public apology, they would have to face the defamation suit. KTR said in the notice that they do not have the right to make false accusations against others just because they are representatives of the people. Defamation suit notices were sent under Sections 499, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. In the notice, it was demanded to refrain from making false accusations and immediately retract the already made comments, and issue a public apology. He stated that they had sought to defame the BRS government by dragging his name into the TSPSC paper leak issue.

