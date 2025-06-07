June 9 Stock Market Holiday or not?

With the second week of June 2025 drawing near, traders and investors alike want to know whether the stock market is open or closed on June 9. Since June 9 is a Monday and not a holiday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will both be operational as usual.

Market Trading Hours

The stock market open and close times on June 9 will be as follows:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Regular Trading Hours: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

Post-Market Session: 3:30 PM - 3:40 PM (for overnight orders)

Normal Market Operations

Because June 9 is a normal working day, investors should anticipate normal market activity. This implies that traders will be able to transact and sell securities actively, and the market will be without any disruptions. Because there are no holidays or special events on June 9, investors can go ahead and plan their investments and trades with certainty.

Staying Ahead of Market Trends

In order to make knowledgeable investment decisions, one must keep abreast of market trends and news from credible sources. Investors can use financial news and market analysis from reputable sources to obtain current insights into stocks and the performance of the market.

June Market Outlook

As indicated earlier, June has a number of weekend holidays but there is neither a mid-week holiday nor a long weekend planned. The market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays but will open normally on all weekdays, including June 9.

June 2025 Stock Market Holidays 2025:

The stock exchanges of BSE and NSE will have their regular weekend off days, no mid-week surprise holidays, and no long weekends. The market will be closed on the following dates in June:

June 1, 2025 (Sunday)

June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

June 8, 2025 (Sunday)

June 14, 2025 (Saturday)

June 15, 2025 (Sunday)

June 21, 2025 (Saturday)

June 22, 2025 (Sunday)

June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

June 29, 2025 (Sunday)

Conclusion

Finally, the stock market will be functioning as usual on June 9 with both BSE and NSE trading normally. Investors can plan their investments and trades accordingly and avail of the normal trading hours. Investors can make informed decisions by keeping an eye on the trends and updates of the market and move around the markets confidently.

