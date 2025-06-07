PDUSU UG Results 2025 Out – Check 1st & 3rd Sem Marks Online at shekhauni.ac.in

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU), Sikar, has officially released the results for the 1st and 3rd semesters of various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2023-24. Students enrolled in BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BCA programs can now access their results online through the university's official website.

The university announced the results in June 2025, enabling thousands of students to check their performance and download their provisional marksheets.

Steps to Check PDUSU Results 2025 Online:

Visit the official website – shekhauni.ac.in

Navigate to the ‘Student Corner’ section and click on ‘Result’

Select ‘Download Results - 2023-24’

Choose your course, semester, and result type

Enter your roll number and click on ‘Show Result’

Your result will appear on the screen – download and save your marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to verify all details on their marksheets carefully and contact the university authorities in case of any discrepancies.

For more updates on revaluation, supplementary exams, and the next semester schedules, keep checking the official website and notifications.