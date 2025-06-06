June 7 Bank Holiday due to this reason!

Indian banks will be shut on June 7, 2025, due to Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) except in some cities. Banks in all states except a few will be closed for regional holidays for Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) as per the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will, however, have their banks open as June 7 is the first Saturday of the month and not a regular bank holiday.

Bank Holiday Information

June 6, 2025: Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed to celebrate Bakrid, an Islamic holiday that honors Prophet Ibrahim's faithfulness and willingness to offer his son as a sacrifice.

June 7, 2025: All banks in the nation except in the above-stated cities will be closed on account of Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

June 8, 2025: Banks throughout the country will be closed on account of the regular weekly holiday on Sunday.

Online Banking Services

Even though physical bank branches will close, online banking services will be completely operational, enabling customers to deal with their finances uninterrupted. Some of these services are:

Internet Banking: View account details, transfer funds, and bill payments.

Mobile Banking: Account management, fund transfers, and bill payments via mobile apps.

UPI: Transaction and payment processing using Unified Payments Interface.

NEFT/RTGS: Fund transfers utilizing National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain shut for 12 days in June 2025, including weekly offs like Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as public and regional holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

