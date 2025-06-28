June 30 to July 8: 9-Day Holidays here, Find out why!

The district administration has declared a nine-day holiday in Gokak for the annual fair of the revered Sri Lakshmi Temple. The holiday, to be celebrated between June 30 and July 8, will be extended to different educational institutions in the town, including anganwadis, primary schools, government and aided primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges.

The holiday declaration was decided on by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan to ensure the smooth organization of the fair, which is likely to attract a good number of devotees from all over the region. The order has been given under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which authorizes the district administration to declare holidays for certain events or occasions.

The Sri Lakshmi Temple fair is an important event in the cultural calendar of Gokak, and its revival after 10 years is being viewed as a huge fillip to the local economy. The fair was last held 10 years ago, and its revival has created immense excitement among locals.

For nine days, devotees will be able to take part in a range of rituals and ceremonies at the temple, such as special pujas and abhishekams. The fair will also include cultural activities, food stalls, and shopping complexes, making the event a lively and festive affair for the whole community.

The district administration has also arranged to carry out the fair smoothly, such as by deploying security personnel and providing basic facilities to the devotees. The temple authorities are coordinating with the local authorities to make sure the event is carried out in a safe and systematic way.

The holiday announcement has been received with enthusiasm by the local population, who are eagerly anticipating the celebrations. The Sri Lakshmi Temple fair is a significant tradition in the cultural heritage of Gokak, and its revival will be expected to shower the area with prosperity and happiness.

In all, the 9-day holiday announced for the Sri Lakshmi Temple fair is a reflection of the district administration's willingness to uphold and promote the area's cultural heritage. As the fair draws near, the town is preparing to greet devotees and travelers from all over the state, and the celebrations are set to be a grand success.

Also read: SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Released: How to Download and What's Next