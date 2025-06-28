SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Released: How to Download and What's Next

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and response sheet for the Constable (GD) exam, conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. Candidates can now view their scores on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, by entering their application number and password.

Information about the Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The CBT consisted of 80 questions with a total of 160 marks and lasted for 60 minutes. The examination was made available in various languages, such as English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, so that candidates from various backgrounds would be able to appear at ease.

Steps to Check the SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025

To check the final answer key, candidates can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the link for the final answer key

Log in by entering your application number and password

The final answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future use

What's Next in the Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates who pass the CBT will need to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), after which a Medical Examination will be conducted. The final list of selected candidates will be made on the basis of the overall performance of the candidates in every phase of the recruitment process and their capacity to achieve the given cut-off marks.

Recruitment Drive Details

The recruitment of SSC Constable (GD) seeks to fill 39,481 posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates are instructed to refer to the official SSC website for additional details and developments regarding the recruitment process.

With the release of the final answer key, the SSC has made a big leap towards bringing transparency and fairness to the recruitment process. Candidates now have the ability to judge their performance and get ready for the subsequent rounds of the selection process.

