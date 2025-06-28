ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results: Expected Date, Time and Direct link!

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Final Exam Results for May 2025 in early July, with probable dates between July 3rd and 4th. The official announcement date is yet to be determined, but students can keep themselves informed by checking the official ICAI website icai.org

Expected Release Date

Based on previous trends and an update provided by Ex-CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal on the social media site X, the results will probably be announced in the initial week of July. This is also corroborated by the registration time frame for ICAI's campus placement drive from July 10 to July 20, suggesting that the results could be announced before July 10.

Steps to View ICAI CA Final Exam Results 2025

To view their results, the candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website at icai.org or icai.nic.in

or Step 2: Click on the download link for the ICAI CA May 2025 Exam results on the home page

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as roll number and registration number

Step 4: Your ICAI CA Final Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify, download, and retain a copy of the scores for future use

Previous Years' Result Declaration Dates

As a reference, the ICAI CA Final Exam previous year results were announced on the following dates:

2024: July 11

2023: July 5

2022: July 15

Aspirants are requested to visit the official ICAI website from time to time for information about the date of result declaration and other announcements.

