NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Results: Direct link and How to check!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now made official announcements regarding the results of the January 2025 session of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) program. The candidates who took the exam can now view their respective scorecards on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Exam Details and Statistics

The January 2025 SWAYAM exams were administered in a blended mode using Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and conventional modes on May 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31. The exams were administered at 310 centers in 227 cities across the country on 589 courses. English was used as the medium of instruction except for language papers. The exam was registered for by 124,274 candidates, and 106,750 students appeared for the test.

How to Download NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Result

Follow these steps to download your scorecard:

Go to the NTA Website: Log on to exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of the National Testing Agency.

Click on the Result Link: Find the notification 'NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results' and click on the same.

Log in to Your Account: Use your registration number and date of birth to view your result.

Download Your Scorecard: After logging in, your NTA SWAYAM January 2025 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for reference purposes.

Understanding SWAYAM

SWAYAM is an initiative of the government, which is framed to deliver high-quality teaching learning resources to all, with special emphasis on accessibility, equity, and quality. It aims to remove the digital divide and enable disadvantaged students to enter the mainstream of the knowledge economy. With its variety of courses, SWAYAM allows students to acquire knowledge and skills in multiple disciplines.

Importance of SWAYAM

The SWAYAM initiative is a major move by the Indian government to encourage online learning and provide high-quality study material to everyone. With its emphasis on accessibility, equity, and quality, SWAYAM has emerged as a sought-after online platform for students to follow their academic pursuits.

Next Steps

Candidates who have downloaded scorecards may now continue with the next steps for their academic journey. For more updates and details, candidates can visit the official website of NTA or refer to the direct link posted.

By following these instructions and staying updated, candidates can successfully move ahead to the next phase of their studies.

Also read: Maargan Review: A Well-Crafted Crime Thriller With Intriguing Twists