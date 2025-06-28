Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment comes on board Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production banner Excel Entertainment has joined forces with Anupam Kher's production studio for "Tanvi The Great".

Excel Entertainment has come on board the project as the global distributor for the drama scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 18, this year.

Kher took to his official Instagram handle and posted an image with Farhan and Ritesh. Sharing the exciting announcement, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Behind every great story are those who dare to believe in it and those who step in to take it even further. Today, that belief turns stronger with #ExcelEntertainment joining our journey. One of Indian cinema’s most passionate storytellers, their support in Tanvi’s journey will strengthen our dream to take her story far and wide globally. Thank you dearest @faroutakhtar and @ritesh_sid for your faith, support and appreciation!"

On Monday, Kher was seen walking the New York streets with legendary Hollywood actor and his friend Robert De Niro.

Kher, who was in the Big Apple for the premiere of “Tanvi: The Great” said that he never thought of doing such a thing even in his “wildest dreams”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher dropped a picture with De Niro, along with the caption: “Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought that one day I will be walking on the streets of New York with the GREATEST ACTOR in the world. The ICONIC #RobertDeNiro! God is kind and so is Mr. De Niro!! Jai Mata Di! #Actors.”

For the unversed, Kher and De Niro were seen sharing the screen in the 2012 Hollywood release “Silver Linings Playbook”, which was made under the direction of David O. Russell.

Backed by Kher Studios and NFDC, in collaboration with Lower Middle-Class Corporation, "Tanvi The Great" has Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi in pivotal roles, along with others.

