June 3 Bank Holiday or not?

As June 3 draws near, people and enterprises wonder whether banks will remain open or closed. Luckily, tomorrow is a normal working day for all the banks, without any festivals, events, or special days that would force them to close.

Banks Operating as Normal

Banks in India will operate as usual on June 3, ensuring an uninterrupted service for customers. You can anticipate completing transactions, withdrawing money, and performing other banking operations without a hitch.

Bank Holidays during June 2025

Though June 3 is a working day, there are a few bank holidays in June 2025. Check out some of the prominent bank holidays:

June 6 (Friday): Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid) - Banks in Kerala closed

June 7 (Saturday): Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha) - Banks closed throughout India, except in Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh

June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa - Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim

June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) - Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni - Banks closed in Mizoram

Regular Bank Closures

Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on:

Sundays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Second and Fourth Saturdays: June 14 and 28

These bank holidays must be kept in mind while scheduling your financial operations. You can schedule your transactions and banking operations in advance so that any unforeseen disruptions are avoided.

In short, June 3 is a normal working day for banks, and you can have normal banking facilities available. But it is important to know the coming bank holidays in June 2025 to avoid any inconvenience.

