June 17 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As traders and investors get ready for the next trading day, everyone wonders: Is the Indian stock market open on June 17, 2025? Knowing about trading days and holidays is important to make wise investment choices.

June 17, 2025: A Trading Day

Luckily, June 17, 2025, is going to be a normal trading day for the Indian stock market. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function normally, enabling investors to sell, buy, and trade securities.

Stock Market Timings on June 17, 2025

The stock market timings will be as follows:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Being Informed Regarding Stock Market Holidays

As a reminder, the stock market will be closed on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). Investors can go through the list of holidays declared by the exchanges to stay informed and plan their trades in advance.

Plan Your Trades

With awareness of the trading hours and holidays, investors can optimize their investment possibilities and trade comfortably. The Indian share market is likely to function normally on June 17, 2025, and investors can make investments in the market without any restraint.

Stay Informed

To remain well-informed regarding stock market holidays and trading timings, investors can:

Visit the BSE and NSE websites to view holiday lists and trading timings

Configure market update and trading alert notifications

Know about market trends and analysis to invest wisely

Investors will be able to maximize their investment prospects and maneuver through the markets confidently by being well-informed and updated.

