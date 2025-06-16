Nagarjuna and Dhanush's Kuberaa: Expect the Unexpected from Sekhar Kammula!

It has been 25 years since Sekhar Kammula made his debut into the Telugu film industry with a spectacular urban indie tale titled Dollar Dreams. Since then, Sekhar has pierced through the hearts of cinema lovers with his breezy love stories. Sekhar's films are rich with music and life, and he is one filmmaker who didn't alter or change who he is or what kind of films he wants to make owing to the changing times.

Since the time Sekhar started and until now, Telugu cinema has scaled great heights, with filmmakers running behind making pan-Indian content one way or the other. Even when other directors were boarding the pan-India train, Sekhar didn't flinch and stuck to the stories that he wanted to make.

Kuberaa: Sekhar Kammula's First Big Pan-Indian Movie

Even though Kuberaa falls easily into the pan-India bucket, the hype for the film has more to do with the fact that Kammula is attempting to try something new, and unlike the usual love stories that he is known for, the filmmaker has decided to take on money and class differences by pitting Nagarjuna and Dhanush against each other.

Despite Sekhar Kammula getting the stamp of a maker who makes feel-good films, he always ensured that his politics were visible. Unlike directors from Kollywood, who are straightforward with their political messaging, Sekhar has always been a subtle director when it comes to discussing social issues.

Kuberaa is probably the first time, after Leader, that Sekhar decides to address an issue that might have been hovering in his mind for a long time. In the pre-release event, the director addresses that the film tries to bring in two polar-opposite worlds, full of politics and class differences. How Sekhar managed to fuse these two different worlds will be interesting to watch.

But it's safe to say that Sekhar Kammula will convey what he wants to say in the loudest way possible, aided by Devi Sri Prasad's rousing background score. Regardless of the film's box office performance, Kuberaa promises to be a captivating viewing experience, demonstrating that even after 25 years in the industry, "stubborn" filmmakers such as Sekhar Kammula remain committed to creating films that align with their beliefs. This is a compelling enough reason for movie enthusiasts to eagerly anticipate the release of a Kammula film on the big screen.