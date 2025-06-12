Is June 13 a Stock Market Holiday?

As investors and traders get ready for trading on another day, everyone wants to know one thing: Will the Indian stock market be operational on June 13, 2025? To make prudent investment choices, it's crucial to know trading days and holidays.

June 13, 2025: A Trading Day or a Holiday?

Luckily, June 13, 2025, will be a normal trading day for the Indian stock market. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also be open for business as usual, so investors can purchase, sell, and trade securities.

Stock Market Timings on June 13, 2025

The stock market timings will be according to the usual routine:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Keeping Up to Date with Stock Market Holidays

As a reminder, the stock market will be closed on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). Investors can refer to the official holiday list released by the exchanges to keep themselves updated and make their trades accordingly.

Conclusion

By being aware of the trading times and holidays, investors will be able to optimize their investment prospects and trade confidently. On 13th June 2025, the Indian market will function as usual, allowing investors to invest actively in the market.

