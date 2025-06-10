June 11 Holiday or not?

The Punjab government has announced a public holiday on June 11, Wednesday, to commemorate the occasion of Kabir Jayanti. As per the official government calendar, all government offices will remain closed on this day, affecting various government services and departmental work.

Citizens are advised to visit government offices either on June 10 or June 12 for urgent matters to avoid any inconvenience. This closure will give government employees a day off, coinciding with the ongoing summer vacations in schools across Punjab.

While schools in Punjab are on summer vacation from June 2 to June 30, students in Telangana are making preparations to go back to school. In the state of Telangana, the schools will be reopened on June 12 after the summer break with the beginning of a new educational year of opportunities and growth.

Unlike Punjab, other states will observe regular working days in government offices on June 11. This means that while Punjab residents enjoy a holiday, citizens in other states will go about their usual business.

Kabir Jayanti is a significant occasion, honoring the birth anniversary of the revered poet and saint Kabir. The Punjab government's decision to declare a public holiday reflects the importance of this occasion in the state's cultural calendar.

