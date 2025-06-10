ChatGPT Down: Google Gemini, Copilot, and 3 AI Alternatives to Help You

In what can easily be considered disappointing news for internet users across the world, OpenAI's flagship, ChatGPT, is experiencing severe issues that force millions of internet users to check what's really wrong with the tool.

This outage has hit users of India and the United States the hardest, as nearly 82% of users had reported experiencing trouble while accessing the service. There is no confirmed update on the same from OpenAI, but if reports are to be believed, there is no fixed timeline on when ChatGPT will be back to functioning normally, and in the meantime, there are excellent alternatives to ChatGPT to continue with your day-to-day life.

OpenAI confirmed that they are working on resolving "elevated error rates and latency" at the earliest. Here are some of the alternative AI tools to consider.

Google Gemini

Google's Gemini is a strong alternative to ChatGPT. It directly connects to Google Search and offers a clean and quick user experience. It can generate ideas, summarize text, and easily answer queries.

Microsoft Copilot

Copilot uses OpenAI models but usually runs even when ChatGPT faces issues. Many users have reportedly relied on Microsoft Copilot in the past, even during times when ChatGPT experienced downtime issues.

Perplexity AI

This is definitely new in comparison to the above two, and this tool can answer queries with cited sources and summaries. If you are someone who relies on research and needs to know current events, this is the tool for you.

You.com

In an intriguing setup, You.com offers an AI chatbot and a customizable search engine that combines AI results with links from the web.

Claude by Anthropic

It's a tool that's designed for friendly conversations. It can help really well if your need is to edit, write, and brainstorm ideas.

All the above tools have a free version, and they can serve as a really nice alternative to ChatGPT amid the severe issue that it's facing right now.