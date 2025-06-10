June 11 Bank Holiday for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

Banks in cities of India are to be closed on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, because of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa. This is one of the holidays that fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The operation of the banks goes to a halt in cities like Gangtok and Shimla. In case you want to go to the bank to finish your financial transactions, you should know whether they are open or not.

Cities Involved:

Gangtok : Banks will remain shut on account of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti. Bank customers in Gangtok can look forward to an interruption in banking services on this day.

Shimla : Banks will remain shut on account of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti. Citizens in Shimla can utilize online banking services or utilize ATMs for transactions.

Other Cities: Banks will function regularly. If you are in a city that is not working on the holiday, you can go to your bank branch like any other day.

Effect on Banking Services:

Online banking facilities, such as net banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions, will function without a hitch. You can continue to manage your account and make transactions online.

Customers can transact using ATMs. ATMs will be present for withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.

Branch-specific services like check clearance, demand drafts, and passbook updates will be unavailable on June 11 in affected cities. If you need these services, plan your visit accordingly.

Other Bank Holidays in June 2025:

June 1: Sunday (weekly off)

June 6: Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

June 7: Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) in most cities, except Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh

June 14: Second Saturday (weekly off)

June 15: Sunday (weekly off)

June 22: Sunday (weekly off)

June 27: Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) in Bhubaneswar and Imphal

June 28: Fourth Saturday (weekly off)

June 29: Sunday (weekly off)

June 30: Remna Ni in Aizawl

Tips for Customers:

Plan your bank visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Use online banking services or ATMs for transactions.

Check the RBI website or your bank's website for more information on bank holidays.

By being aware of the bank holiday schedule, you can plan your financial transactions and avoid any inconvenience. Stay updated with the latest information on bank holidays and plan your banking activities accordingly.

